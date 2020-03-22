Lizzo battles strep throat amid COVID-19 scare

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Mar 2020 06:19:31 IST

Los Angeles, March 22 (IANS) Singer Lizzo is battling strep throat amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has been wearing a face mask around her loved ones to avoid transmitting the illness.

In an Instagram post that she subsequently deleted, Lizzo wrote: "Got strep at the worst time ever. It's nobody's business but I'd prefer y'all not criticize me for wearing a face mask and doing what I was supposed to do to protect the people in my home.

"Please check yourself before you become an internet bully because you're bored. Get your facts straight. The world needs less trolls and more compassion," the singer added, according to a femalefirst.co.uk report.

Strep throat is a bacterial infection that can cause sore throat and fever, and is transmitted by direct contact with the mucus or sores of someone who is suffering.

Meanwhile, Lizzo has been trying to lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic by posting meditation videos on Instagram.

--IANS

dc/vnc

