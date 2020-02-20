Lizzo reveals why she is 'so popular right now'

Lizzo admits she is "so popular right now" because she spreads kindness and "light"with her music.

The 'Truth hurts' songstress believes her creative output comes from a place of wanting to be a 'kinder and happier' person herself and says that it has an impact on her fans around the world.

Also Read: Justin Bieber thinks he can beat Tom Cruise easily

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Lizzo who performed a four-song medley at Tuesday night's 2020 BRIT Awards held at The O2 arena in London, said: "I wanted to be a kinder, happier person and the fact that now it's impacting the world means the worlds to be kinder and nicer to each other."

"I think that's all that means and that's why I'm so popular right now."

"We have seen some really dark days recently and I just want to be a part of that light."

The 31-year-old star recently affirmed, that she will make people "dance and smile" after her "rough start" to 2020.

The 'Good as hell' superstar was shocked by the Australian bushfire incident which saw a large scale destruction of homes & animals and said she wanted to make people have some fun to take their minds off the tragic start to the year.

She said last month: "It just feels like there's one tragedy on top of another, lots of fear right now and uncertainty in the world. It's been a rough start to the year and I think we all need to dance, we all need to smile."

Lizzo did just that as she kicked off the 2020 BRITs, making the crowd groove to her biggest hits. The singer hit the stage by belting out "Cuz I Love You" in a red gown, which stretched across the stage.

The US star was nominated for Best International Female Solo Artist Award, which went to Billie Eilish.