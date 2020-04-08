Lizzo has just treated her fans around the world with a duet they did not expect when she twerked all up on herself

The 31-year-old, took to Instagram on Apr. 7 where she posted a video featuring herself fully embracing her time in quarantine as she twerked around to a remix version of her song 'Good As Hell' that included Adele‘s smash hit 'Rolling in the Deep.'

The songstress looked super comfy with her curly hair pulled up while wearing a blue hooded zip-up jumpsuit over a sports bra that allowed for optimal twerkage.

The 'Truth Hurts' singer seemed very pleased... with herself.

"I always wanted a song w Adele 😭," Lizzo wrote in the caption of her dance video.