Lizzo urges people to spread love amid COVID-19 crisis

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Mar 2020 04:19:27 IST

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) "Good as hell" hitmaker Lizzo has urged people to spread happiness amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking via video link to Sir Elton John during the iHeart Living Room Concert For America, Lizzo addressed the ongoing health crisis, appealing people to spread love, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"You cannot let this tear us apart. The social distancing is something we are doing for our health, but we have to come together closer as a people.

"Call a friend that you haven't spoken to in a while, call a family member. This is a very real pandemic. I know we watch TV and we see a lot of fear on television, but you can't let the fear spread faster than the virus. We have to let love spread. So that's what I've been practicing every single day," she said.

Lizzo is a 31-year-old American singer, rapper, and songwriter, who was born as Melissa Viviane.

