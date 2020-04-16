Lockdown cleaning is therapeutic for Pavleen Gujral

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) "Marzi" actress Pavleen Gujral is doing a lot of things during the lockdown period. Cleaning every nook and corner of her house is one of them. She says it's therapeutic and relaxing for her.

"I have set a timetable for myself now. I had set it a couple of days ago because there is so much that I want to do in a day but fail to do so as I procrastinate, so now in a day the first half is gone in cleaning, reading and watering plants," she said.

The second half is screen time for her.

"I try and watch a classic movie each day. Till now I have seen 'Bawarchi', 'Rajnigandha', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', 'Chupke Chupke' and 'Ram Lakhan'. I try and read a classic," said Pavleen.

"Other than that, my new found pastime is definitely cleaning every nook and corner of my house, the places which I have ignored for a long time. It's so therapeutic and relaxing for me. So you will see me with my cleaning cloth for the whole day," she added.

As for acting projects, the "Angry Indian Goddesses" actress played a significant role in the new web series "Marzi", which also starred Aahana Kumra and Rajeev Khandelwal.

--IANS

