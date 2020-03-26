Lockdown diaries: Alaya F. shares throwback Kathak video

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 02:27:32 IST

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Budding actress Alaya F, who won wide acclaim with her debut role in Jawaani Jaaneman" earlier this year, is missing her Kathak classes in the time of coronavirus lockdown.

So, the young star has gone ahead and done the next best possible thing. She has posted a throwback video that has her honing up her Kathak moves on Instagram.

"Hopefully when I'm able to go back to Kathak class I'll learn how to keep my feet together during chakkars! But until then, here's this throwback video of me almost falling for 16 seconds @rajendrachaturvedi @gopikrishnakathak," Alaya wrote as caption with the video.

In the video, Alaya attempts a spinning move in Kathak even as she tries keeping her move together.

