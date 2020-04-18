Lockdown diaries: Alia Bhatt banks on virtual workouts to keep the spirit up

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared a gorgeous workout selfie of herself, saying that she is relying on "those endorphins" to keep her spirit up during the ongoing lockdown.

Alia has been participating in virtual workouts. She shared a photograph of herself in athleisure on Instagram.

She captioned the image: "Relying on those endorphins and my virtual workout partners to keep the spirit up @akansharanjankapoor @shaheenb@sohfitofficial."

Alia's "Gully Boy" co-star Ranveer Singh commented: "Best" on the picture which has been liked over two million times.

The actress's best friend Akanksha Ranjan wrote: "Gym. Class. Today. Tomorrow. Everyday."

Recently, Alia turned to baking to while away her lockdown hours.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, and "Sadak 2", directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. The film marks Bhatt senior's return to direction after around two decades and is a follow-up to his 1991 superhit "Sadak". Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt from the original film also feature in "Sadak 2", along with Aditya Roy Kapoor.

--IANS

dc/vnc