  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lockdown diaries: Alia Bhatt the baker dishes out a cute kitchen video

Lockdown diaries: Alia Bhatt the baker dishes out a cute kitchen video

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 14:48:23 IST

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt has turned to baking to while away her lockdown hours, and her moment in the kitchen in casual pajamas has gone viral.

Alia's sister Shaheen took to her Instagram to share an adorable photograph of the actress in her pajamas.

In the monochrome image, the actress, who looked pretty in a casual t-shirt and pajamas, is flashing a big smile for the camera as she is standing in her kitchen. In the caption, Shaheen said that Alia was making a pudding.

"Little pudding making pudding," she wrote.

During the lockdown period, the sisters are experimenting in the kitchen. Recently, Alia shared a set of drool-worthy images of the chocolate cake and banana bread on her Instagram, writing: "Stayed home and .. baked a little with the sister. Shaheen Bhatt made the real chocolate cake and I made the grain-free paleo banana bread."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, and "Sadak 2".

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsGiorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

Giorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

NewsRohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

Rohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

NewsShashank Vyas: Have been accused of not being active enough on social media

Shashank Vyas: Have been accused of not being active enough on social media

NewsRyan Reynolds pokes fun at Hugh Jackman on his wedding anniversary

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Hugh Jackman on his wedding anniversary

NewsJustin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's adorable Easter post gives us major couple goals

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's adorable Easter post gives us major couple goals

NewsBhushan Kumar brings the powerful Maha 'Mrityunjaya Mantra' in Shekhar Ravjiani's voice

Bhushan Kumar brings the powerful Maha 'Mrityunjaya Mantra' in Shekhar Ravjiani's voice

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

Song Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

Song Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli

Song Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli