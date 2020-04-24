Lockdown diaries: Arjun Kapoor in and as 'Yawny Bravo' in new video

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Apr 2020 20:55:04 IST

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Killing boredom amid the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, celebrities are taking to social media and exploring their quirky sides. Actor Arjun Kapoor has channelled the "Yawny Bravo" in him.

After transforming into a corn using a filter of a corn, Arjun took to Instagram Stories and shared a video where he constantly yawns.

"They call me Yawny Bravo," Arjun wrote by giving a funny twist to the cartoon character Johnny Bravo.

Recently, Arjun helped raising funds for the families of 300 daily wage earners by going on a virtual date. The actor's virtual date happened through his sister Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform, Fankind, and raised enough funds to feed the families in question for a month.

Earlier, the actor has pledged to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, GiveIndia, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood's Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

On the acting front, Arjun will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film also stars Arjun's "Ishaqzaade" co-star Parineeti Chopra.

