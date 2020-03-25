Lockdown diaries: Arti Singh experiments in kitchen

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actress Arti Singh was locked in the "Bigg Boss" house for a few months. Now with Coronavirus confining people to the four walls of their homes, it seems like an extension of the reality show for most. Arti is making the most of it.

She has been documenting her self-quarantine period for her YouTube channel where the actress can be seen cooking and sharing recipes of her favourite dishes.

Giving a glimpse of her cooking skills on Instagram, she posted: "Cooking has always been my passion! You all saw me in the 'Bigg Boss' house cooking for three months and now here I am during lockdown cooking for myself. And so I thought why not share with you guys! Here is a recipe for a delicious, desi style chicken curry! Try it out at home and let me know how you like it."

Arti's sister-in-law, actress Kashmera Shah, commented: "Market main chicken mil raha hai kya (Is chicken available in the market)?"

