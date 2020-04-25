  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lockdown diaries: Bhumi Pednekar grows homegrown veggies and fruits

Lockdown diaries: Bhumi Pednekar grows homegrown veggies and fruits

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Apr 2020 20:57:02 IST

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar has been honing her green thumb during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The actress has taken to social media to share the yield she has grown at home. The list includes feugreek (methi), mustard (sarson), amaranth (cholai), green chillies, brinjals and strawberries.

Sharing the photos of her homegrown crops on Instagram, the actress wrote: "After months of tender love & care, we present to you #PednekarKePed #homegrown #GharKiKheti #sustainableliving."

Earlier this month, the actress had announced that she would utilise the lockdown time learning the science of hydroponics (soil-less) farming from her mother Sumitra Pednekar.

"My mom and I always wanted to have a hydroponics garden of our own where we grow our own vegetables and can have a fully sustainable lifestyle. We wanted to have a garden to table lifestyle at home and we are both happy with the progress," she had shared.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsIs this making Sunil Lahri the new heart throb?

Is this making Sunil Lahri the new heart throb?

NewsDid The Kapil Sharma Show predict this?

Did The Kapil Sharma Show predict this?

NewsMiley Cyrus, Cody Simpson step out for a coffee date amid Covid-19 scare

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson step out for a coffee date amid Covid-19 scare

NewsDwayne Johnson sends congratulatory message to Triple H

Dwayne Johnson sends congratulatory message to Triple H

NewsBhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain: Saumya Tandon shares throwback picture as young bride

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain: Saumya Tandon shares throwback picture as young bride

NewsBaarish season 2 poster: Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi's destiny take a new turn

Baarish season 2 poster: Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi's destiny take a new turn

NewsIs this making Sunil Lahri the new heart throb?

Is this making Sunil Lahri the new heart throb?

NewsDid The Kapil Sharma Show predict this?

Did The Kapil Sharma Show predict this?

NewsMiley Cyrus, Cody Simpson step out for a coffee date amid Covid-19 scare

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson step out for a coffee date amid Covid-19 scare