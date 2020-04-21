Lockdown diaries: Dharmendra loves his life in the farm

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Veteran actor Dharmendra is spending a lot of time at his farm near Lonavla amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

From ploughing to plucking fruits, Dharmendra is trying it all, and also constantly sharing glimpses of his busy days at the farm with fans on social media.

Taking to social media, Dharmendra recently posted a video in which he is seen sitting on a tractor.

In the video, one can also see his huge vanity van.

"Doston, Kaise hain aap. Itna chota khet toh main jese taise plough kar leta hu, isme thodi exercise ho jati hai," he said in the video.

In another video, the 84-year-old star shows off the farm's fresh bananas to fans.

"Yes, we get bananas easily in the market, but bananas grown in your own farms are different and amazing," he wrote.

