Lockdown diaries: Ed Sheeran turns gardener

London, April 9 (IANS) Singer Ed Sheeran has reportedly turned into a keen gardener amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The "Photograph" hitmaker is said to be enjoying time in isolation with his wife Cherry Seaborn by growing organic fruit and vegetables, such as strawberries, potatoes, lettuce and carrots, in a greenhouse in the grounds of their estate, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to The Sun newspaper, Sheeran has also been raising chickens, and plans to add sheep and goats to his livestock collection.

"They are both passionate about organic food and in these troubled times it's nice to know they can get produce straight from the garden.

"Ed spends hours out there tending all his crops, it is a simple pleasure for him away from the madness of the music world," a local source told the publication.

