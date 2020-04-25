Lockdown diaries: Elnaaz Norouzi picks up new hobby in Germany

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Apr 2020 11:03:21 IST

Berlin, April 25 (IANS) Iran-born, German-raised actress Elnaaz Norouzi of "Sacred Games" fame loves nature. She has taken to a new routine that is focussed on gardening during quarantine.

Elnaaz has a wide knowledge of plants and she is using it now while being locked down in Germany.

"I just love plants. I think it's in my family, my aunt and my mom love gardening! So I guess that's where it is coming from, and now that I have so much time I thought I'd take up gardening," she said.

"It's amazing. I get into a state of flow sometimes and forget everything around me, maybe I can find a way to continue having lots of plants around me when I'm back in India," she added and urge everyone to "abide by the protocols set during the lockdown and let's all try to look at positives from it".

Meanwhile, she is missing travelling to different places. To maker her point, she has posted a photo of herself on a flight.

