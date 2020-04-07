  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lockdown diaries: Evan Rachel Wood takes piano lessons

Lockdown diaries: Evan Rachel Wood takes piano lessons

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Apr 2020 06:03:25 IST

Los Angeles, April 7 (IANS) Actress Evan Rachel Wood is learning to play the piano amid the coronavirus lockdown.

In an interview to Deadline, Evan Rachel spoke about how she is spending time at her home and keeping her kid entertained, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"You know I have a close family unit and have been homeschooling my kid and trying to just garden and take piano lessons and do all the things that I always put off that now we all have plenty of time to do and just keeping my spirits up," she said.

The actress is also worried about those who have been severely impacted by the health crisis.

"All right. I'm more worried about people who are going to lose their houses and don't have healthcare and how we're going to recover from this just as a country with the economy and everything," she added.

--IANS

sim/vnc/rt

NewsEnrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Enrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

NewsLord Mahavira jain bhajan's

Lord Mahavira jain bhajan's

NewsCovid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

Covid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

NewsJungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

NewsRicha Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

Richa Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

NewsDrashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

Drashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Escape From LA' by The Weeknd

Song Lyrics of 'Escape From LA' by The Weeknd

NewsEnrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Enrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

FeatureEk Boond Ishq serial songs starring Viraf Patel and Chhavi Pandey

Ek Boond Ishq serial songs starring Viraf Patel and Chhavi Pandey