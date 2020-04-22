Lockdown diaries: 'Friends' star Matthew Perry tries nude eating

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Apr 2020 07:15:03 IST

Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) Actor Matthew Perry, best known as Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom "Friends", has been spending some time in kitchen amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to social media, Matthew posted a picture of cookies that he baked himself. More than the tempting cookies, it's his caption that grabbed attention of his fans.

Revealing a bit of the trademark Chandler Bing wry humour, Perry wrote: "I made these by the way. Also, I am not wearing any pants. Getting Ready for some serious nude eating," he wrote.

On the work front, Matthew and his other "Friends" co-stars -- Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc -- will be soon seen in a "Friends" reunion special.

--IANS

