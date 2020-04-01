  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lockdown diaries: Hrithik hones piano skills, Sussanne photobombs

Lockdown diaries: Hrithik hones piano skills, Sussanne photobombs

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Apr 2020 14:52:13 IST

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Amid lockdown, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been trying to hone his piano skills even as his former wife Sussanne Khan photobombs him.

Hrithik shared a video of him playing the piano, wherein he said that while he's just learning to play the musical instrument Sussanne is busy "surveying my home for design irregularities."

He captioned it: "Inspired by the 21 day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). So I'm on mission piano. PS: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way. Great initiative by Vedantu to spread the word on growth and learning. #21dayLearningchallenge by @vedantu_learns.

"For Kids Grade 1-12 and those appearing for JEE and NEET. #onlinelearning #free #keeplearning #keepgrowing#noexcuses #startnow #keepexploring#stayhome #staysafe. Photobomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities."

Hrithik's clip currently has a whopping 1 million views on Instagram.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsDwayne Johnson excited for Hobbs & Shaw' sequel

Dwayne Johnson excited for Hobbs & Shaw' sequel

NewsKhatron Ke Khiladi contestant Adaa Khan is trending on social media

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Adaa Khan is trending on social media

NewsToofaan will be Farhan Akhtar's most intense and power packed performance till date!

Toofaan will be Farhan Akhtar's most intense and power packed performance till date!

NewsAli Fazal turns superhero amid Covid 19 scare

Ali Fazal turns superhero amid Covid 19 scare

NewsDisney+ to launch in India

Disney+ to launch in India

NewsWhen Jenna Dewan lost a dance battle

When Jenna Dewan lost a dance battle

Fashion & LifestyleRashami Desai is glowing in yellow outfits

Rashami Desai is glowing in yellow outfits

NewsDwayne Johnson excited for Hobbs & Shaw' sequel

Dwayne Johnson excited for Hobbs & Shaw' sequel

NewsKhatron Ke Khiladi contestant Adaa Khan is trending on social media

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Adaa Khan is trending on social media