Lockdown diaries: It's ludo time for Anushka, Virat

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Apr 2020 17:30:49 IST

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) After monopoly, star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has taken to ludo to pass their time amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Anushka on Saturday took to Instagram story and shared a screenshot in which she can be seen playing the online ludo game along with her husband and her parents.

In the image, it is clearly visible that Virat and Anushka's parents are way ahead of her in the game while Anushka's all four pieces are still inside the house.

Accepting her defeat in a hilarious way, Anushka wrote: "I am not losing...I am staying home and practising social distancing."

Also, Anushka and Virat have pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

A source in the industry told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crore towards the cause.

