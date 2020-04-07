Lockdown diaries: JLo is homeschooling her twins

Los Angeles, April 7 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she has been homeschooling her twins ever since the lockdown started due to the coronavirus outbreak.

During an appearance on an episode of at-home edition of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the global star opened up about the pros and cons of virtual homeschooling, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Tomorrow we talk to the coolest homeschool teacher on the block -- Jennifer Lopez," posted the official handle of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Instagram, along with a short clip from the JLo interview.

JLo and her fiance Alex Rodriguez are engaged and they share four children from earlier marriages. In the short clip, DeGeneres begins by asking Lopez who is helping the children with the homework.

"I help with the homework," the 50-year-old confessed during the interview that was recorded outside her home in Miami.

She then revealed that all four kids -- her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max and Rodriguez's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11 -- are doing virtual school right now.

"And so I stay more on top of Emme and Max about that," she clarified about her son and daughter with former husband and singer Mark Anthony, and then jokingly added: "Yeah me."

The host, who conducted the interview from inside her home in Los Angeles, also asked whether she found it easy to homeschool.

"Honestly I think we're all looking at it like, what is this?" she confessed, adding: "Like I'm a teacher?"

The "Hustlers" star then posed the question back to DeGeneres about whether she had "seen the math that they have the kids do now?"

DeGeneres responded: "No", with Lopez describing it as "a new math Ells Bells, it's a new math. It's crazy".

She then laid out the common scenario of recent weeks, where she said she is not quite sure how to help her children.

"And so, you know, half the time I'm like, ok, yeah. Let's look up that word. What does that mean," she said with some laughs.

"It's been an experience, for sure," she added.

During the interview, Lopez also shared that the coronavirus outbreak has affected her plans to get married to Rodriguez. "Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that," JLo said.

"We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. It's something that we'll have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out," she added.

