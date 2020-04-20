Lockdown diaries: Kajol shares her trick to beat the blues

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 18:47:01 IST

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actress Kajol says people must develop multiple hobbies so that they don't get bored during the nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3.

A lot of actors are sharing their home quarantine routine, where some are cooking, working out, dancing or cleaning.

Kajol is currently keeping herself occupied with hobbies like knitting.

"I had learned knitting long back but never got the chance to actually knit something due to busy work schedule. Amidst this lockdown, I got the chance to do something creative and productive. I just finished knitting a dress for Nysa (daughter) and now working on something for Yug(son)," said Kajol.

"We all must have multiple hobbies so that we are not bored, I am also trying to learn new things during this period. I am trying to take the lockdown in a positive way and utilising it to the best of my capabilities," she added.

The actress has also been staying active on social media. She recently conveyed her happiness to her fans after garnering over 10 million followers on Instagram.

