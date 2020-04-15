Lockdown diaries: Kanisha Malhotra makes short films at home

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Apr 2020 06:03:03 IST

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Kanisha Malhotra, who has featured in shows such as "P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke" and "Ye Hai Mohabbatein", is utilising her lockdown time to create short films at home.

"During this difficult time, when COVID-19 has hit the world hard, keeping a positive mind is very important. And that is what I feel. I'm keeping myself busy by creating content driven short films online," she said.

Kanisha has acted, written and directed the films, "Empty Roads" and "Dear Baba".

"I have created the films with limited resources at home, depicting the current scenario world is facing due to the novel coronavirus. I am creating more and more content as social media is a big ground right now and I will be exploring more web series and web film space once lockdown is over," Kanisha added.

Kanisha is also known for her roles in the web series "Bombae" and "Dance Bar".

