Lockdown diaries: Kareena misses her #GirlGang

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Apr 2020 14:37:20 IST

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has posted a cool snap of her #GirlGang -- Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora. As the lockdown has been extended, she is finding it tough to stay away from her gang for long.

"We've gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables. Can't deal with being away from my #GirlGang for thisss long #ThrowbackThursday," Kareena captioned the photo that has the four ladies sporting shades and chic outfits, and walking in style.

The shot seems to have been taken right out of a movie or a show.

And someone was quick to point that out. "Y'all deserve a separate show," read a comment by Amazon Prime Video.

Kareena got the hint and replied: "I know where you are headed - you're suggesting Four More Shots Please season 3, right?"

Many of her fans gave a thumbs up to that thought.

The series tells the story of four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing their friendship in Mumbai.

As for Kareena's friends, this isn't the first time that she has posted a photo of her gang.

Back in March when the lockdown had just been announced, she had posted a collage featuring her gang. "Friends that nap together, stay forever," she had captioned it.

