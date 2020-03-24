Lockdown diaries: Katrina Kaif works out as her sister Isabelle films

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Katrina Kaif spends a whole lot of time working out to stay active during self-quarantine, and who should play the professional cameraperson to capture the Bollywood star's fitness moves but her sister Isabelle.

On Tuesday, Katrina shared a couple of split-screen videos on her Instagram account where she can be seen working out at her building's terrace, while her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala also sweats it out at her home due to social distancing.

Katrina captioned: "#WorkoutFromHome #Part2. Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe."

In the introductory video, Katrina says: "Since we are all still practicing social distancing, I am going to be doing my workout from home, Yas is going to do it from her house and we are going to do split screen. We are going to do a 10-minute warm-up and a 20-25 minutes full body routine.

The actress also shared the details of her workout for her health freak fans to follow. She wrote: " #Warmup??

1.Squat with feet hip width apart - 2 sets x 25 reps??

2.Squat with feet wide parallel- 2 sets x 25 reps ??

3.Squat with feet wide turnout- 2 sets x 25 reps ??

4.Squat with feet together- 2 sets x 25 reps? ??

#Workout:?? ??

1.Forward and Backward Lunge - 2 sets x 15 reps ??

2.In Hover, Hip Dips - 3 sets x 20 reps

3.Curtsy Lunge to Side Kick - 3 sets x 15 reps ??

4.Suicide Push- 3 sets x 15 reps ??

5.Landis or Single Leg Squat - 3 sets x 15 reps ??

6.Squat Jacks - 3 sets x 25 reps"

Katrina had shared a video on Instagram on Monday where she can be seen washing dishes at home as the domestic help is unable to turn up amid coronavirus lockdown. The actress wrote: "really makes u appreciate all the help we have at home #socialdistancing #staysafe #helpoutathome."

--IANS

abh/vnc