Lockdown diaries: Katrina's brooming session turns into cricket game!

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Mar 2020 20:47:18 IST

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Katrina Kaif is emerging as Bollywood's Lockdown Star. After her videos of dishwashing, working out, and strumming the guitar trended over the past few days, the actress has now taken to brooming to stay occupied at home.

A video that Katrina posted on Wednesday shows the actress brooming the floors of her home. What's more, once the chore got done, Katrina had other imaginative ideas to put the broom to good use.

She is seen using the broom as a bat, to polish her cricketing skills!

"Day 21 lockdown-One day at a time guys.......we all gotta do our part........ I am apparently @isakaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated .. Gotta mix it up ..... this is seriously good exercise btw #stayhome #helpoutathome," she captioned the video, shot by her sister Isabelle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop drama "Sooryavanshi". The film was slated to release on March 24, but has been pushed back indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

