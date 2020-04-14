Lockdown diaries: Kriti Sanon is having a 'pawsome' time

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Apr 2020 19:32:38 IST

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Kriti Sanon's pet dogs Disco and Phoebe have been winning hearts on the internet lately. Ever since the actress has been on quarantine, she has been sharing their photos and videos on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Kriti shared a video where Disco and Phoebe can be seen licking her cheeks as she cuddles them while lying down on the bed. "Morning licks and love! Pawsome morning everyone! I woof you too!" captioned the actress.

That fans absolutely loved the video is reflected in their comments. One fan commented: "Cuteness overload". Another fan wrote: "Cute and adorable". Another fan expressed: "Your dogs are so cute!"

