Lockdown diaries: Kunal Kemmu peels 'matar' with daughter Inaya
By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Apr 2020 20:24:10 IST
Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday shared a picture of her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. And guess what, the father-daughter duo is seen peeling pees in the image!
"It's just a 'matar' of time...#lockdown...#stayhome..#twopeasinapod," Soha captioned the picture.
Reacting to the post, a user commented: "So cute."
Another one wrote: "Cute little hands at work."
Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Soha has been sharing a lot of glimpses of her family's day to day activities. Recently, she posted a video of Kunal dancing on the "Wakhra Swag" song.
Soha and Kunal became parents to Inaaya in 2017.
