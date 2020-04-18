  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lockdown diaries: 'Moody chef' Bhumi Pednekar makes a pizza

Lockdown diaries: 'Moody chef' Bhumi Pednekar makes a pizza

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Apr 2020 19:41:48 IST

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar has prepared a pizza to beat the lockdown blues, and she not surprisingly calls its her "comfort food".

Bhumi revealed that she has prepared the base as well as the toppings, and shared a video of the process on Instagram. The actress also called herself a "moody chef".

"Pednekar's Pizzeria (We made it from scratch and it tasted). #ComfortFood #pizza #instafood #food #BhumitheBaker #moodychef," Bhumi captioned.

Commenting on Bhumi's post, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap asked for the recipe of the base. Bhumi shared the recipe and wrote: "I really feel like chef Bhumi."

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani commented: "That looks great", in reply to which the actress expressed: "It tasted great too...am actually shocked with the way my foods been turning out."

Recently, on Easter, Bhumi baked a walnut and dates cake. Sharing a photo of the cake on Instagram, the "Pati Patni Aur Woh" actress called herself "Bhumi the Baker".

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsHow Scarlett Johansson caused Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds years long feud?

How Scarlett Johansson caused Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds years long feud?

NewsVideo: Niti Taylor dances her heart out with her dad

Video: Niti Taylor dances her heart out with her dad

NewsAriana Grande shows her own backup vocals at Disney Family Singalong

Ariana Grande shows her own backup vocals at Disney Family Singalong

NewsCorona lockdown: Suniel Shetty comes for rescue for aspiring talents!

Corona lockdown: Suniel Shetty comes for rescue for aspiring talents!

NewsKirti Kulhari decides to go social media detox

Kirti Kulhari decides to go social media detox

NewsGanesh Acharya has someting to say about Sara Ali Khan

Ganesh Acharya has someting to say about Sara Ali Khan

FeatureHina Khan, Ananya Panday, Shrenu Parikh and other celebs aces the Rampwalk in Lehenga

Hina Khan, Ananya Panday, Shrenu Parikh and other celebs aces the Rampwalk in Lehenga

Movie ReviewHasmukh review : An dark & intimate relationship between comedy & tragedy

Hasmukh review : An dark & intimate relationship between comedy & tragedy

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Untameable' from Four More Shots Please

Song Lyrics of 'Untameable' from Four More Shots Please