  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lockdown diaries: 'Naagin' actor Kunal Singh learns cooking

Lockdown diaries: 'Naagin' actor Kunal Singh learns cooking

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Apr 2020 20:05:43 IST

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) "Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel" actor Kunal Singh is learning how to cook during the lockdown period.

"My family is not here in Mumbai. I stay here all by myself. I'm enjoying learning cooking during the lockdown. My mom and sister are guiding me via phone. And YouTube is a big a help," he said.

"I have learnt basic things like rotis, sabji, rice, daal. I am also learning how to make upma, poha and halwa," he added.

The "Saath Nibhanana Saathiya" actor's happiness has doubled with the entry of two puppies in his life.

"I have two dogs. Now, I have two puppies as well. This lockdown is helping me enjoy life with them," said Kunal.

--IANS

nn/vnc

News'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

NewsKota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

Kota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

NewsShraddha Kapoor's fans are demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor's fans are demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3

NewsNakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

Nakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

NewsBritney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

NewsCamila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

Movie ReviewThe Raikar Case: Soap opera suspense

The Raikar Case: Soap opera suspense

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'The Flintstones'

Song Lyrics of 'The Flintstones'

Movie ReviewLove Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour

Love Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour