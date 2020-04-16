Lockdown diaries: 'Naagin' actor Kunal Singh learns cooking

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) "Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel" actor Kunal Singh is learning how to cook during the lockdown period.

"My family is not here in Mumbai. I stay here all by myself. I'm enjoying learning cooking during the lockdown. My mom and sister are guiding me via phone. And YouTube is a big a help," he said.

"I have learnt basic things like rotis, sabji, rice, daal. I am also learning how to make upma, poha and halwa," he added.

The "Saath Nibhanana Saathiya" actor's happiness has doubled with the entry of two puppies in his life.

"I have two dogs. Now, I have two puppies as well. This lockdown is helping me enjoy life with them," said Kunal.

