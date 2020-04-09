  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lockdown diaries: Neena Gupta mows the lawn

Lockdown diaries: Neena Gupta mows the lawn

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Apr 2020 20:25:30 IST

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Neena Gupta is putting her lockdown time to good use by mowing the lawn.

Neena took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself holding a lawn mower and cutting the grass.

"Dum laga ke haee sha," Neena, who is seen dressed in a white shirt and dark green pants, captioned the image, which currently has over 106K views.

Earlier, Neena posted a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen sewing the curtains of her house. She took upon herself to do the chore as she is unable to call a tailor amid the serious health crisis.

"Arre yaar kachchi ho gaee sabke samne," Neena captioned the video.

In the video, she is also heard telling her followers about the domestic science classes in her school days, wherein she learnt to stitch.

On the work front, Neena will be seen sharing screen space with her daughter Masaba in her Netflix's show "Masaba Masaba".

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsTiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

Tiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

NewsKylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire for second time

Kylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire for second time

NewsParas Chhabra, Mahira Sharma distribute food

Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma distribute food

NewsFlorence Pugh slams trolls over relationship abuse

Florence Pugh slams trolls over relationship abuse

NewsCardi B pledges to donate for Covid-19 relief

Cardi B pledges to donate for Covid-19 relief

NewsUrvashi Rautela wishes Allu Arjun a Happy Birthday in Buttabomma style

Urvashi Rautela wishes Allu Arjun a Happy Birthday in Buttabomma style

Movie ReviewTales From The Loop Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Tales From The Loop Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsTiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

Tiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

FeaturePassionate songs from the serial 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'

Passionate songs from the serial 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'