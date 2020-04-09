Lockdown diaries: Nilu Kohli enjoys being mom-in-law in real life

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Apr 2020 19:21:05 IST

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) "Choti Sarrdaarni" actress Nilu Kohli has often taken up roles of a mother-in-law in TV shows. Now amidst the nationwide lockdown, she is trying to be the best mother-in-law in real life.

"I have played the role of 'sasu maa' in many television shows. I have played a good as well as a bad mother-in-law on screen. And now in real life, I'm trying to be one of the best. I try my best to be a companion and a friend to my daughter-in-law," she said.

"We enjoy doing household chores together. We laugh, eat and play indoor games and are trying to make the difficult time of lockdown a good memory," said the actress, known for playing mother-in-law in shows like "Mere Angne Mein", "Bhabhi", "Jamai Raja", "Naamkarann" and "Shastri Sisters".

Nilu, who has also appeared in Bollywood movies like "Housefull 2" and "Patiala House", is also concerned about her family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She makes sure everyone follows rules and regulations at home to stay safe.

"Washing hands, being clean, staying at home, eating healthy and maintaining social distance are needed right now. So I want my family to be responsible. And I'm proud that they are," said the "Manmarziyaan" actress.

