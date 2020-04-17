Lockdown diaries: Nora Fatehi's latest dance video goes viral

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Apr 2020 13:57:03 IST

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi is utilising her lockdown days to hone her enviable moves. In her latest video, she pulls off a fusion of Afro, Urban and Dancehall styles of dancing, and the video has gone viral with almost 23 lakh views on Instagram till the point of publishing.

Sharing the video late on Thursday, Nora captioned: "Finally learnt @parrisgoebel live Dance class routine to the song Corny! I love her work .. so here it goes #quarantinelearning #Afro #urban #dancehall."

While Nora claims she has just learnt this, fans feel the "Street Dancer 3D" actress has nailed it.

Comments like "Dancehall queen", "fantastic", "amazing" and "superb" are flooding the post. While Nora aces every move with perfection, she is also giving us goals on how to make the best use of time during this lockdown!

Moroccan-Canadian dancer-actress Nora Fatehi's most popular on-screen performances include "Manohari" ("Baahubali: The Beginning"), "Dilbar" ("Satyamev Jayate"), "O saki saki" ("Batla House") and "Ek toh kam zindagani" ("Marjaavaan"), besides her recent hit "Garmi" in "Street Dancer 3D".

On the acting front, Nora will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India."

--IANS

abh/vnc

