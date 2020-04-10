Lockdown diaries: Payal Ghosh takes to gardening

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Apr 2020 09:03:38 IST

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actress Payal Ghosh has taken to gardening during the quarantine period.

"I just love gardening. I used to do that as a kid with my grandparents and they would tell me stories while gardening and the entire family would have breakfast together. I have some amazing memories of gardening. I never got the time once I started acting," she said.

"Since there is more time now, I thought of starting it again. I have a variety of plants in my house and some of my friends have started calling it a nursery which I am just loving," she added.

Payal has mostly featured in films in South Indian languages like Telugu, Kannada and Tamil. She was last seen in a 2017 Bollywood film titled "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi", which also starred veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

--IANS

