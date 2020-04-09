  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lockdown diaries: Preity loves to work out with her pet dog

Lockdown diaries: Preity loves to work out with her pet dog

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Apr 2020 20:09:03 IST

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Preity Zinta sure loves to work out with her pet dog.

On Thursday, the actress shared an Instagram video where practices some agility training with her Dutch shepherd Bruno.

"When you have no choice, you find a mutually beneficial way to co exist and work out. Here is a sneak peek at some agility training with #Bruno & yours truly #Day30 #quarantine #lageraho #stayhome #staysafe #pzfit #dutchie #dutchshepherd #dogsofinstagram #ting," she captioned the frame.

Preity and Bruno's workout videos have a sizeable fan following Recently, Preity had shared a video of her performing biceps curls with Bruno.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsTiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

Tiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

NewsKylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire for second time

Kylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire for second time

NewsParas Chhabra, Mahira Sharma distribute food

Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma distribute food

NewsFlorence Pugh slams trolls over relationship abuse

Florence Pugh slams trolls over relationship abuse

NewsCardi B pledges to donate for Covid-19 relief

Cardi B pledges to donate for Covid-19 relief

NewsUrvashi Rautela wishes Allu Arjun a Happy Birthday in Buttabomma style

Urvashi Rautela wishes Allu Arjun a Happy Birthday in Buttabomma style

Movie ReviewTales From The Loop Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Tales From The Loop Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsTiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

Tiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

FeaturePassionate songs from the serial 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'

Passionate songs from the serial 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'