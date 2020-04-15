Lockdown diaries: Pulkit Samrat gives Kriti Kharbanda a 'champi'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Apr 2020 19:51:42 IST

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) The lockdown has given lovebirds rumoured Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat a chance to spend quality time with each other, which is evident from the actress' latest social media post!

Kriti has taken to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen enjoying a champi (oil massage on the head) by her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. She also jokingly claimed that her new motto in life is to make Pulkit give her a champi!

The actress captioned: "First I made him look like Champak, then made him give me a champi! @pulkitsamrat heya! Thanks ya! #quarantinememories #yelocozyolo (this is officially my new motto in life)"

Fans loved the video and comments like "cute couple" and "favourite couple" followed.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Kriti Kharbanda had spoke about her chemistry with Pulkit Samrat and shared: "We look so hot together. We have such great chemistry and look so cute together. Pulkit is very special to me and will always be so."

