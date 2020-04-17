Lockdown diaries: Rajkummar Rao gives Patralekhaa a haircut

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Apr 2020 15:39:27 IST

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao seems to be discovering his latent talent as a hairstylist thanks to the lockdown!

On Friday, his ladylove, actress Patralekhaa, shared a funny video on Instagram where he can be seen trimming her hair. Tagging her boyfriend, the actress captioned: "Jahan chah wahan raah (when there is a will there is a way)."

With salons shut due to lockdown, it seems Patralekhaa chose her boyfriend to give her a haircut. The video is receiving love from B-Towners as well as fans.

Fatima Sana Shaikh commented: "Awwwlee"

Aditi Rao Hydari reacted: "OMG"

Hinting at their relationship, a fan used the name of Rajkummar Rao's film "Trapped" and wrote: "Rajkummar sir is finally trapped at the right place."

Reminding him of his character Vicky in the film "Stree", another fan commented: "Our Bickey Bhaiya is an all-rounder!"

Another curious fan wanted to know whether the lovebirds are locked down with each other amid the lockdown and asked: "You guys in live in?"

Well, not just with scissors or trimmers, Rajkummar Rao is alo good with the camera! Yesterday, Patralekhaa shared a throwback photo of her sizzling in a white bikini in the sea and informed fans that the photo has been clicked by Rajkummar Rao.

On the work front, the National Award-winning actor has his kitty full with movies like Dinesh Vijan's "Roohi Afzana", Anurag Basu's "Ludo" and Hansal Mehta's "Chhalaang" among others.

