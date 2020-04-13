  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lockdown diaries: Richa Chadha turns scriptwriter

Lockdown diaries: Richa Chadha turns scriptwriter

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 14:17:46 IST

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha is utilising the lockdown to hone her scriptwriting skills. She says it all started with penning down a few thoughts and that just soon became an interesting idea.

"It all started with penning down a few thoughts and that just soon became an interesting idea. Soon enough, it started looking like a concept I would like to develop. It's a comedy, my favourite genre. The premise is hilarious," Richa said.

She added that she wants to write something and focus on why people should prioritise.

"The fact that all our lives have come to a screeching halt has made me contemplate the fragility of human existence. I want to write something that focuses on why people should prioritize what's necessary. Too often we are all so busy chasing things, that we forget to spare a thought for ourselves and what really matters to us," she said.

The lockdown has helped her explore her creative side.

"It has been bottled up within me for a long time and the entire lockdown phase has accelerated my creative side. I am just putting together the skeletal structure and will then start looking for a screenplay writer," she said.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsGiorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

Giorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

NewsRohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

Rohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

NewsShashank Vyas: Have been accused of not being active enough on social media

Shashank Vyas: Have been accused of not being active enough on social media

NewsRyan Reynolds pokes fun at Hugh Jackman on his wedding anniversary

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Hugh Jackman on his wedding anniversary

NewsJustin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's adorable Easter post gives us major couple goals

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's adorable Easter post gives us major couple goals

NewsBhushan Kumar brings the powerful Maha 'Mrityunjaya Mantra' in Shekhar Ravjiani's voice

Bhushan Kumar brings the powerful Maha 'Mrityunjaya Mantra' in Shekhar Ravjiani's voice

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Muskurayega by Kaushal Kishore

Song lyrics of Muskurayega by Kaushal Kishore

FeatureWatch Farhan Akhtar films during this quarantine that completely captivated our hearts

Watch Farhan Akhtar films during this quarantine that completely captivated our hearts

NewsGiorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

Giorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens