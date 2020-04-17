Lockdown diaries: Sanjjanaa Galrani learns guitar

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Apr 2020 19:21:05 IST

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) South actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, who was also seen in the television show "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge", has taken to a new hobby -- learning the guitar -- and she is absolutely loving it.

"I love the guitar and it has been a long time wish to learn to play. I had been busy with my professional commitments for the longest time and I couldn't take time out to learn. But since the quarantine there is nothing much to do than sit at home," said Sanjjanaa, who is learning the craft from her neighbour.

She added: "I laid my hands on the guitar I had bought to learn. Now I am making full use of the time. I urge all the people globally to stay indoors and stay safe."

Sanjjanaa made her film debut in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film "Oru Kadhal Seiveer" in 2006, and shot to fame with her controversial role in the Kannada film "Ganda Hendathi". She was then seen in "Bujjigadu" and later in the bilingual crime drama "Dandupalya 2".

Sanjjanaa urged everyone to keep their hands sanitised.

"We would have to stand united to defeat this pandemic," she concluded.

--IANS

dc/vnc

