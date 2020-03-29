  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lockdown diaries: Shruti Haasan picks strong women as guests for online session

Lockdown diaries: Shruti Haasan picks strong women as guests for online session

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Mar 2020 16:25:23 IST

Chennai, March 29 (IANS) Actress-singer Shruti Haasan has been active on social media ever since the lockdown began a few days ago. She has been sharing recipes along with hair and skin care tips. The actress has now decided to go live on Instagram with interactions featuring select guests.

The guests will be strong and independent women from all walks of life. Those joining her include women like life coach Gayatri Aptekar, lawyer Priyanka Khimani, dancer Ashlee Nino and actress Sarah Hay.

Ways to stay strong, maintain mental balance and keeping patience will be some of the topics of discussion.

"I have a close group of women who are my friends, but I also have larger circle of women whom I have been interacting with that have been inspiring me. They are from different walks of life," said Shruti.

"I thought it would be lovely to interact with them on various topics and I like that they are from different places, different topics and different professions. I hope that people enjoy it as well," she added.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsLionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

Lionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

Coronavirus Outbreak: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

NewsHere's how Jesy Nelson deals with trolls & haters

Here's how Jesy Nelson deals with trolls & haters

NewsSupernatural, The Flash season endings postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Supernatural, The Flash season endings postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsRobert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsKylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Kylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Fashion & LifestyleDipika Kakar, Deepika Padukone, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs slaying in 'Jhoomar Tikka'

Dipika Kakar, Deepika Padukone, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs slaying in 'Jhoomar Tikka'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dance Again' by Selena Gomez

Song Lyrics of 'Dance Again' by Selena Gomez

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure

Song Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure