Lockdown diaries: Suhana Khan learning make-up

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Mar 2020 20:20:50 IST

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Bollywood couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is upping her glam game even during the coronavirus lockdown.

On Monday, Suhana took to Instagram and posted a few pictures in which she is seen donning make-up.

"Experimenting," she captioned the images.

Gauri too posted a picture of Suhana, with caption: "Learning make-up tips, indoor activity."

Suhana recently made her Instagram account public. Till now, she has over 488k followers on her Instagram.

Suhana is studying at film school in New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called "The Grey Part of Blue".

