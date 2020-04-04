Lockdown diaries: Taapsee's hair-raising experiments continue

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu is utilising the lockdown time to experiment with her looks.

Taapsee took to Instagram, where she uploaded a photograph of herself with her new hairstyle. She chose to cut her tresses and is now sporting a chic bob.

The "Naam Shabana" actress captioned it: "Andddd the experiment continues...Since my hair couldn't handle that colour for long got it all chopped off. Heard ppl really get attached to their hair length but then I feel yeh 'ghar ki kheti' hai and I have full faith in my Punjabi genes So chop chop #Throwback#Archive #QuarantinePost."

Taapsee's "Saand Ki Aankh" co-star Bhumi Pednekar couldn't believe the picture, which currently has 818K likes.

She took to the comment section and wrote: "One second is this a throw back or have you chopped off your hair."

"Mulk" director Anubhav Sinha wrote in Hindi: "What have you done?"

Actor Saqib Saleem said: "Please !! all I want to do is eat my egg white omelette."

