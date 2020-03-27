Lockdown diaries: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna sunbathes in bikini

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tiger Shroffs sister Krishna Shroff has set the mercury soaring in the time of lockdown gloom by posting a video that has her sunbathing in a two-piece bikini in her balcony.

Krishna took to her Instagram, where she posted two videos of herself in a stunning black bikini. In the first video, she is seen balancing her body on her boyfriend beau Eban Hyams. In another clip, she is seen sunbathing on her balcony.

"Making the best out of every situation that comes our way. Hope everyone's staying home and safe and keeping your mind and body happy and healthy," she captioned the clips.

Tiger's rumoured girlfriend and Krishna's friend actress Disha Patani commented with the fire emoji.

While the "Baaghi" star posted a "puke emoji".

Actor Ashmit Patel wrote: " Serious couple goals you two."

The video currently has 45K likes on the photo-sharing website.

This is not the first time Krishna has shared something on social media along with her beau.

Earlier this month she posted a love-filled photograph, where Krishnaand Hyam were seen sharing a kiss at the aquarium in Dubai.

—-IANS

dc/vnc