  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lockdown diaries: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna sunbathes in bikini

Lockdown diaries: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna sunbathes in bikini

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Mar 2020 17:04:46 IST

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tiger Shroffs sister Krishna Shroff has set the mercury soaring in the time of lockdown gloom by posting a video that has her sunbathing in a two-piece bikini in her balcony.

Krishna took to her Instagram, where she posted two videos of herself in a stunning black bikini. In the first video, she is seen balancing her body on her boyfriend beau Eban Hyams. In another clip, she is seen sunbathing on her balcony.

"Making the best out of every situation that comes our way. Hope everyone's staying home and safe and keeping your mind and body happy and healthy," she captioned the clips.

Tiger's rumoured girlfriend and Krishna's friend actress Disha Patani commented with the fire emoji.

While the "Baaghi" star posted a "puke emoji".

Actor Ashmit Patel wrote: " Serious couple goals you two."

The video currently has 45K likes on the photo-sharing website.

This is not the first time Krishna has shared something on social media along with her beau.

Earlier this month she posted a love-filled photograph, where Krishnaand Hyam were seen sharing a kiss at the aquarium in Dubai.

—-IANS

dc/vnc

NewsFour More Shots Please! Will Give You Major Travel Goals With Your Friends

Four More Shots Please! Will Give You Major Travel Goals With Your Friends

NewsMeghan Markle returns back to showbiz

Meghan Markle returns back to showbiz

NewsCOVID-19 Lockdown: Ramayana to be telecast again

COVID-19 Lockdown: Ramayana to be telecast again

NewsKaty Perry reveals secret to her healthy relationship with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals secret to her healthy relationship with Orlando Bloom

NewsAngelina Jolie lends support to underprivileged kids

Angelina Jolie lends support to underprivileged kids

NewsBalraj Syal faces his worst fear on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10

Balraj Syal faces his worst fear on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10

FeatureYou favorite songs from the serial 'Dil Se Dil Tak'

You favorite songs from the serial 'Dil Se Dil Tak'

Fashion & LifestyleDeepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and many celebs wearing similar outfits

Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and many celebs wearing similar outfits

NewsFour More Shots Please! Will Give You Major Travel Goals With Your Friends

Four More Shots Please! Will Give You Major Travel Goals With Your Friends