Lockdown diaries: Tisca Chopra takes online course in film direction

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Apr 2020 07:00:26 IST

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actress Tisca Chopra is using her lockdown time to hone her filmmaking skills. She has been taking online classes on how to direct feature films.

"It's tragic whatever is happening around the world and in India, but somewhere we all were craving for much needed break. So now when we have finally got it, we all should make the best use of it. I am spending time with my family... I have set up my exercise routine. And of course, I am watching a lot of movies. I am even working on a few scripts and taking a master class on how to direct feature films," Tisca told IANS.

She also shared how she has started giving value to the little little things in her life.

"This phase has made me realise the importance of several things in my life. I am grateful to be surrounded by my family...I am grateful to have all basic necessities -- be it water or electricity facility. I have realised that we all have spent so much money on many useless things instead of paying heed to our medical infrastructure," she added.

On the work front, Tisca was last seen in crime thriller, "Hostages", which will now be televised on Star Plus from April 13.

