Lockdown diaries: Uma Thurman helps daughter cut her hair

Los Angeles, April 23 (IANS) Hollywood star Uma Thurman helped her daughter Maya Hawke in cutting her hair during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

They have been living together under quarantine during the novel coronavirus crisis.

The "Kill Bill" star shared a photo via Instagram that showed her trimming the 21-year-old's short hair on Thursday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Uma appeared content as she carefully cut Maya's hair from the back while they sat in their kitchen.

Uma wore a blue jumper over matching trousers, while Maya looked stylish in a floral dress.

Uma captioned it: "Home hair cuts bring us back home. We are all finding our selves again."

Maya discussed her current living situation in a recent interview and lamented losing her independence in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

"I feel like the last three years of my life have been a dream and I'm just a kid again with my family," she explained.

Maya added: "I moved out and got my whole life together and became a person. And this disease is like, "Ha ha ha, just kidding! You're a kid, and you live with your parents'."

In addition to Maya, Ethan Hawke and ex-wife Uma also share an 18-year-old son named Levon.

