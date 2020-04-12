  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lockdown diaries: Varun Dhawan misses going to Juhu beach

Lockdown diaries: Varun Dhawan misses going to Juhu beach

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Apr 2020 20:30:51 IST

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a video of the Juhu Beach in Mumbai amidst lockdown. He says Mother Nature will heal this situation.

Last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a nationwide lockdown to fight COVID-19. Since then celebrities have been flooding social media with their videos and photos about how they are spending time indoors.

Now Varun is missing spending time at the beach here.

"Juhu beach... I have grown up here, played, spent a lot of my childhood on this beach and now we can't go out and touch the water. Mother Nature will heal this situation I truly believe it. #besafebehome Video courtesy- google," he captioned the video that shows the beauty of the beach.

His caption went well with the video's background music -- 'Hum honge kamyaab'.

On the film front, he was last seen on the big screen in "Street Dancer 3D" earlier this year. He is now looking forward to his next film "Coolie No. 1".

--IANS

nn/prs

NewsCheck out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

NewsCovid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament

Covid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament

NewsJyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

Jyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

NewsShoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Shoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

NewsVivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

Vivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

NewsTejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Tejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

NewsCheck out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

Song Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

FeaturePyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic