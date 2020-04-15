  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lockdown diaries: Vatsal Sheth always wanted to learn the flute

Lockdown diaries: Vatsal Sheth always wanted to learn the flute

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Apr 2020 21:24:24 IST

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actor Vatsal Sheth's goal for the quarantine time was to learn playing the flute, and he is happy that he has achieved it.

"I always wanted to learn the flute and for a long time I have been contemplating, but now I have got enough time to play the flute and I am doing it religiously. It's great that we have had time off and it has helped me connect to some deep thinking that I needed to do and focus on a few hobbies. This is working good for me," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced extension of the 21-day lockdown for another 19 days until May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Vatsal urged everyone to take the lockdown very seriously.

"Go out only for emergencies. This is a difficult period and this too shall pass but for that we need to take the protocols," he said.

On a lighter note, the "Taarzan: The Wonder Car" actor has been tickling the funny bone of his followers on social media with his hilarious videos.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsTom hardy to read new 'Bedtime stories' on CBeebies

Tom hardy to read new 'Bedtime stories' on CBeebies

NewsShivin Narang speaks on Veera being on air!

Shivin Narang speaks on Veera being on air!

NewsSanya Malhotra is one of the foremost choices for many brands

Sanya Malhotra is one of the foremost choices for many brands

NewsDid Sam Raimi just confirm he's directing 'Doctor Strange 2'

Did Sam Raimi just confirm he's directing 'Doctor Strange 2'

NewsAbhay 2: Kunal Khemu reports a glimpse of the most gruesome crime scene

Abhay 2: Kunal Khemu reports a glimpse of the most gruesome crime scene

NewsHere's why Demi Lovato doesn't talk to Selena Gomez?

Here's why Demi Lovato doesn't talk to Selena Gomez?

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'We're All In This Together' From High School Musical

Song Lyrics of 'We're All In This Together' From High School Musical

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Mera Bhai by Vikas Naidu & Shubham Singh Rajput

Song lyrics of Mera Bhai by Vikas Naidu & Shubham Singh Rajput

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I Wan'na Be Like You' (The Jungle Book)

Song Lyrics of 'I Wan'na Be Like You' (The Jungle Book)