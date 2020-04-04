  1. Home
Lockdown diaries: Vicky Kaushal cleans fan, Kriti Sanon pulls his leg

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Apr 2020 13:51:22 IST

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) While his rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif is busy brooming the floor and washing utensils, Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal is utilising his quarantine time cleaning ceiling fans at home!

The actor seems to be doing the work with full dedication. Also, Vicky being tall, he doesn't need to climb a chair to reach a fan, he is easily doing it standing on the floor!

Sharing a video on Instagram where he can be seen cleaning a ceiling fan standing on the floor, Vicky captioned: "Thought I'd interact with my fans today. #quarantinelife"

The ladies in B-Town sure seemed amused and impressed by turns. "Lamba hone ka fayeda! Aur nuksaan!" Kriti Sanon teased.

"So focused," Jacqueline Fernandez wrote.

Pulling Vicky's leg, Arjun Kapoor commented: "Bohut personal ho tum with fans."

With Katrina and Riteish Deshmukh washing utensils, Shilpa Shetty and Aditya Roy Kapur sweeping the garden and Vicky Kaushal cleaning ceiling fans, it seems by the end of lockdown almost every Bollywood star will become a pro in household chores!

--IANS

abh/vnc

