Lockdown diaries: Vidya Balan makes mask out of blouse piece

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Apr 2020 20:06:28 IST

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) The lockdown has shown us how creative our Bollywood stars are. The latest example is Vidya Balan, who has prepared a mask at home using a blouse piece!

Vidya shared a video on Instagram on Saturday where she can be seen making a mask with a blouse piece and two bands used for tying hair.

"Masks play an important part in preventing corona. However, the problem is that there is a shortage of masks not only in our country but across the world. But there is an easy solution to this. Just as our Prime Minister has said that we can make masks at home. Take any piece of cloth, it can be a dupatta, scarf, old saree anything. And you will need two bands. Rubber bands will also do," she said.

Vidya made a beautiful mask, tried it out, and also advised fans to try outthe idea of mask-making at home.

Soon after the lockdown began in Maharashtra last month, Vidya had shared a video on social media where she thanked the coronavirus pandemic for making us realise the gift of life.

"Thank you coronavirus... for making us appreciate the luxury we lived in -- abundance of products, freedom, health, and realising we were taking it for granted...Thank you for stopping the transport. The earth was begging us to look at the pollution for a very long time. We didn't listen," the actress said in her video.

