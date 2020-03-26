  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lockdown diaries: Vir Das adds 'some laughs' with new comedy series

Lockdown diaries: Vir Das adds 'some laughs' with new comedy series

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 14:41:14 IST

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das has released his new comedy series "Bright Side With Vir Das" amidst the 21-day lockdown due to COVID-19. He says this is his way of adding some laughs into lives of the people.

Focusing on the bright side of being at home, the new series sees Vir discussing everything from balconies to our warped political allegiances and how irrelevant it has become now.

Taking the darkest thoughts going on in people's heads and turning them into something funny, he attempts to lighten the situation.

"Staying at home for the last few days has been testing for everyone. This is my way of adding some laughs into their lives. Laughter opens up people to hope and that's what we need in this phase," Vir said.

"I have taken everything I have been hearing lately - from nanis and dadis claiming that Coronavirus is a result of ya not following their 'nuskas' (tips) to people telling us how we are quarantining comfortably when many in the country can't. It's our attempt to put some perspective in people on how much better we have it, and in a funny fashion tell them to practice social distancing, stay home, be safe. As for the emotional distress, let's laugh a little - shall we?" he added.

The show is available on Vir Das official YouTube channel and on Vir's IGTV.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsShilpa Shetty Kundra shares family picture with newborn daughter Samisha

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares family picture with newborn daughter Samisha

NewsKartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus

Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus

NewsYo Yo Honey Singh is all set to have a packed 2020 and we cannot wait to see what's next in store for us!

Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to have a packed 2020 and we cannot wait to see what's next in store for us!

NewsAlaya F shares a throwback video of her dancing to Kathak, Check it out!

Alaya F shares a throwback video of her dancing to Kathak, Check it out!

NewsJacqueline Fernandez has a 'never seen before' surprise for her fans with her upcoming song

Jacqueline Fernandez has a 'never seen before' surprise for her fans with her upcoming song

NewsMahesh Babu wishes his fans a very happy Ugadi, urges everyone to stay safe

Mahesh Babu wishes his fans a very happy Ugadi, urges everyone to stay safe

FeatureRomantic songs from the serial 'Saraswatichandra' songs

Romantic songs from the serial 'Saraswatichandra' songs

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of AEROPLANE by Vibhor Parashar

Song Lyrics of AEROPLANE by Vibhor Parashar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Genda Phoo by Badshah

Song Lyrics of Genda Phoo by Badshah