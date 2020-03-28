Lockdown diaries: Vivek Dahiya brings out his 'inner chef'

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actor Vivek Dahiya has turned "chef Vivek Dahiya" during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Vivek, who has always been inclined towards cooking, has not gotten much of a chance to enter the kitchen in recent times. But now that he has to be indoors like others, Vivek has once again taken up cooking duties.

In his latest Instagram video, Vivek is seen giving his own desi twist to a healthy gluten free pasta dish with a lot of vegetables, called #PastaEHind for wife Divyanka and himself.

A lot of fans of the actor have left some encouraging words for him in the comments section, by saying "This looks yum" and "wonderful". Some even asked for recipe of the dish.

In the recent past too, Vivek spoke about how he was always the one to invent and cook up healthy recipes with a twist of his own.

