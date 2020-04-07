Lockdown diaries: What's Adah up to between washing bartans and doing jhaadu?

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Apr 2020 16:22:54 IST

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown happened, Bollywood stars have been doing their chores in the absence of house help. Adah Sharma has taken to social media to share a few racy photographs of herself, saying these were actual pictures taken during the break between "washing bartans (dishes) and doing jhaadu (sweeping)".

Adah has shared two sizzling photographs of herself on Instagram. In the first image, the actress sports a black lacy crop top and hot pants paired with combat boots. She holds a silver quilted jacket. In the next image, she is seen lying down on the windowsill in the same outfit.

"What did you do today? These are actual pics of me just taking a break between washing bartans and doing jhaadu... Sacchi... Find @adah_ki_radha in the pics...only people with an IQ over 120 can see her... SWIPE to see what happens after all the ghar ka kaam is done," she captioned the image.

Her photographs currently have 407K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Her fans couldn't resist commenting on her sultry pictures.

One called Adah: "Beauty.

Another said: "suchaaa hottaayyyy... love youu soo muchhh big fan."

One tagged the pictures as "Superb".

A netizan called Adah his "crush."

Adah made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with the horror film "1920" . She was then seen in films like "Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke", the "Commando" franchise, and "Bypass Road", and will next be seen in "Man To Man". The film revolves around actor Naveen Kasturia's character falling in love with and marrying Sharma's character, only to realise she was biologically a man who became a woman after surgery.

